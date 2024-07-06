News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
Middle East News
2024-07-06 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
Iran's president-elect, low-profile moderate Masoud Pezeshkian, carries the hopes of millions of Iranians seeking less restrictions on social freedoms and a more pragmatic foreign policy.
Pezeshkian, who defeated hardline Saeed Jalili in Friday's second-round presidential vote, is someone world powers are likely to welcome, hoping he might pursue peaceful ways out of a tense standoff with Iran over its fast-advancing nuclear programme, analysts said.
Pezeshkian managed to win with a constituency - whose core was believed to be the urban middle class and young - that had been widely disillusioned by years of security crackdowns that stifled any public dissent from Islamist orthodoxy.
The 69-year-old cardiac surgeon has pledged to promote a pragmatic foreign policy, ease tensions over now-stalled negotiations with major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact and improve prospects for social liberalisation and political pluralism.
Under Iran's dual system of clerical and republican rule, the president cannot usher in any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear programme or support for militia groups across the Middle East, since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls all the shots on top state matters.
However, the president can influence the tone of Iran's policy and he will be closely involved in selecting the successor to Khamenei, now 85.
Pezeshkian is faithful to Iran's theocratic rule with no intention of confronting the powerful security hawks and clerical rulers. In TV debates and interviews, he has promised not to contest Khamenei's policies.
"If I try but fail to fulfil my campaign promises, I would say goodbye to political work and not continue. There is no point in wasting our life and not being able to serve our dear people," Pezeshkian said in a video message to voters.
Resurfaced from quiescence after years of political isolation, the reformist camp led by former President Mohammad Khatami endorsed Pezeshkian in the election after the death of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.
Pezeshkian's views offer a contrast to those of Raisi, a Khamenei protege who tightened enforcement of a law curbing women's dress and took a tough stance in now-moribund negotiations with major powers to revive the nuclear deal.
In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump ditched the pact and reimposed sanctions on Iran. His move prompted Tehran to progressively violate the agreement's nuclear limits.
- Limited Power -
Pezeshkian has vowed to revive the flagging economy, beset by mismanagement, state corruption and US sanctions.
As the powers of the elected president are circumscribed by those of Khamenei, many Iranians keen for political pluralism at home and an end to Iran's isolation abroad doubt the country's ruling theocracy would let Pezeshkian make major changes even if he tried.
"Pezeshkian might be able to bring some social freedoms. But he will be a weak president because Khamenei and his allies are much more powerful than the president," said Sohrab Hosseini, a 45-year-old businessman in Iran's Kish Island.
"I voted for him to prevent Jalili from winning."
As a lawmaker since 2008, Pezeshkian, an Azeri who supports the rights of fellow ethnic minorities, has criticised the clerical establishment's suppression of political and social dissent.
In 2022, Pezeshkian demanded clarification from authorities about the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died in custody after she was arrested for allegedly violating a law restricting women's dress. Her death sparked months of unrest across the country.
"We will respect the hijab law, but there should never be any intrusive or inhumane behaviour toward women," Pezeshkian said after casting his vote in the first round.
At a Tehran University meeting last month, responding to a question about students imprisoned on charges linked to 2022-23 unrest, Pezeshkian said "political prisoners are not within my scope, and if I want to do something, I have no authority".
During the Iran-Iraq war in 1980s, Pezeshkian, a combatant and physician, was tasked with the deployment of medical teams to the front lines.
He was health minister from 2001-5 in Khatami's second term.
Pezeshkian lost his wife and one of his children in a car accident in 1994. He raised his surviving two sons and a daughter alone, opting to never remarry.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
President
Elections
Masoud Pezeshkian
Saeed Jalili
Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:07
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Middle East News
00:07
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Iranian Embassy in Beirut Opens for Presidential Elections
0
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-06-27
Hardline conservative candidate withdraws from Iranian Presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:53
Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election
Middle East News
04:53
Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election
0
Middle East News
02:53
Iran's president-elect says will 'extend my hand' to all Iranians
Middle East News
02:53
Iran's president-elect says will 'extend my hand' to all Iranians
0
Middle East News
00:42
Iran president-elect states will 'extend hand of friendship to everyone'
Middle East News
00:42
Iran president-elect states will 'extend hand of friendship to everyone'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
2024-07-02
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
0
World News
06:09
China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media
World News
06:09
China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
3
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
6
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
8
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More