MP Bassil meets French lawmakers to discuss ways to assist Lebanon
Lebanon News
High views
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil continued his visit to France with a series of parliamentary meetings focused on strengthening Lebanese-French relations and exploring ways to help Lebanon overcome its ongoing crises.
During his meeting with Bruno Fuchs, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the French National Assembly, Bassil outlined the major challenges Lebanon is facing and discussed possible avenues of cooperation to find practical solutions.
At the French Senate, Bassil met with Senator Hélène Conway-Mouret to discuss France’s experience with expatriate voting. He presented Lebanon’s own framework under the 2017 electoral law, which granted Lebanese expatriates the right to vote and parliamentary representation. The two sides exchanged views on how Lebanon could benefit from France’s model to enhance participation among Lebanese living abroad.
Next
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
Previous
