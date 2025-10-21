MP Bassil meets French lawmakers to discuss ways to assist Lebanon

Lebanon News
21-10-2025 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Bassil meets French lawmakers to discuss ways to assist Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Bassil meets French lawmakers to discuss ways to assist Lebanon

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil continued his visit to France with a series of parliamentary meetings focused on strengthening Lebanese-French relations and exploring ways to help Lebanon overcome its ongoing crises.

During his meeting with Bruno Fuchs, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the French National Assembly, Bassil outlined the major challenges Lebanon is facing and discussed possible avenues of cooperation to find practical solutions.

At the French Senate, Bassil met with Senator Hélène Conway-Mouret to discuss France’s experience with expatriate voting. He presented Lebanon’s own framework under the 2017 electoral law, which granted Lebanese expatriates the right to vote and parliamentary representation. The two sides exchanged views on how Lebanon could benefit from France’s model to enhance participation among Lebanese living abroad.

Lebanon News

MP

Gebran Bassil

French

Lawmakers

Lebanon

LBCI Next
French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army
Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

MP Bassil urges government to implement expat voting law

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-24

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

MP Gemayel: Law restricting only six seats for expatriates is a form of 'political marginalization'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

High-level French judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to boost legal cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-01

UN refugee agency plans spending cuts despite rising displacement

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

LBCI
World News
03:11

Japan lower house appoints Takaichi as first woman PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More