Canadian police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
Middle East News
2024-07-07 | 01:06
Canadian police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses
Canadian police said on Saturday they had charged a returnee from Syria with terrorism-related offenses after an investigation into allegations that she had gone to join the Islamic State group.
Kimberly Polman, 51, was charged with two counts of leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group and participation in the activity of a terrorist group, the police said in a statement.
The charges under Section 83 of the Criminal Code stem from the investigation into the allegations Polman traveled to Syria from Canada in 2015 to join ISIS, police said.
She was repatriated to Canada in 2022 but not charged criminally, her lawyer said at the time.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Canada
Police
Returnee
Syria
Terrorism
Islamic State
Next
EU naval mission destroys two drones in Gulf of Aden
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
Previous
