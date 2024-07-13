Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria

Middle East News
2024-07-13 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan says end near of military operation in north Iraq, Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced the imminent end to the Turkish forces' operation against Kurdish PKK fighters in northern Iraq and Syria.

"We will very soon complete the lockdown of the area of operation in northern Iraq," the president said. "We will complete the missing points of the security belt along our southern border with Syria."


AFP

Middle East News

Erdogan

Turkey

Military

Operation

Iraq

Syria

LBCI Next
Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian rejects US pressure, praises Russia, China
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-07

Erdogan says may invite Syria's Assad to Turkey 'at any moment'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-10

Turkey says it killed 17 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-23

Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-22

Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

ISIS kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-10

UKMTO reports hijacking attempt of ship east of Aden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Proposal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict and Northern Tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-06-08

Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-21

South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51

Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More