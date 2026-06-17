China calls for more Global South voices to be heard at United Nations

Emerging markets suffer from inadequate representation at the United Nations, its authority increasingly challenged by escalating political and economic disputes worldwide, Chinese Foreign Minister ‌Wang Yi said on Wednesday.



The comments, featuring brief mentions of the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine but few details, came during a rare press briefing in Beijing on the issue of a white paper outlining ways to make global governance more just and equitable.



"Countries, whether large or small, strong or weak, developed or developing, are equal members of the international community," Wang said, calling for more voices to be heard from the Global South.



New challenges in quick succession bring intertwining global crises, Wang said, adding, "The ship of civilisation has entered dangerous waters with hidden reefs and violent storms."



The disputes reveal deep-seated conflicts, while "black swan and grey rhino events" emerge continually, he said, referring to unexpected events or threats that are ignored despite their visibility.



Reuters



