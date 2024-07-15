Houthis carry out two military operations in Gulf of Aden and Israeli Eilat

2024-07-15 | 00:34
Houthis carry out two military operations in Gulf of Aden and Israeli Eilat
Houthis carry out two military operations in Gulf of Aden and Israeli Eilat

The Yemeni Houthi group said on Sunday that it carried out two military operations, one in the Gulf of Aden and the other in Eilat, at the southern tip of Israel.

The Houthi military spokesman said the group targeted the Israeli ship (UNIFIC) in the Gulf of Aden with several ballistic missiles and drones.

He also mentioned attacking military targets in Eilat with drones.

Reuters

