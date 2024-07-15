Syria holds parliamentary vote with no surprises expected

Middle East News
2024-07-15 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria holds parliamentary vote with no surprises expected
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syria holds parliamentary vote with no surprises expected

Syrians in government-held areas headed to the polls on Monday to elect a new parliament, a vote expected to yield few surprises and labeled a farce by political opposition groups.

Voters were electing 250 lawmakers to parliament, which has little real power in Syria's presidential system, with two-thirds of seats reserved for members of President Bashar al-Assad's Baath party.

More than 13 years after the onset of the Syrian civil war, Assad's government controls most of Syria after Iran and Russia helped him beat back rebel groups. 

The north-east remains held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, and Islamist and Turkish-backed rebels hold parts of the north-west, while more than 5 million Syrians are refugees abroad and unable to vote.

At a Damascus polling center, government employee Bassem Badran said he hoped the new chamber would help improve the economic situation.

The Istanbul-based Syrian Negotiation Commission that represents a broad coalition of mainstream opposition groups echoed a widespread sentiment by Assad opponents that the elections were a sham.

"Everything that the regime does in these theatrical parliamentary elections is a sham to reproduce itself as a totalitarian and authoritarian system," said Mohamad Muthhar Shorbaji, a member of the SNC, in a statement on social media.

"Syria won't become a real state except by parliamentary and presidential elections that are within the framework of a political settlement according to UN resolution 2254," he said, referring to a resolution unanimously passed by the UN Security Council in 2015 calling for a ceasefire.


Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Parliamentary

Vote

Surprises

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump
Dubai ruler: UAE appoints new minister of defense, deputy PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-30

Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections

LBCI
World News
2024-06-10

Macron calls for new parliamentary elections after EU vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-01

Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Middle East News
11:40

EU imposes fresh sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Bashar al-Assad: Meeting Erdoğan possible if it yields benefits for Syria

LBCI
World News
09:21

UK's new foreign minister Lammy seeks immediate ceasefire in Middle East trip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Mohamad Khaweja to LBCI: Presidential initiatives preferable over stagnation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar

LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More