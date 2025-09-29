Kremlin says there have been no signals from Kyiv about resuming Russia-Ukraine talks

29-09-2025 | 01:01
Kremlin says there have been no signals from Kyiv about resuming Russia-Ukraine talks
Kremlin says there have been no signals from Kyiv about resuming Russia-Ukraine talks

There have been no signals from Kyiv about a possible resumption of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Monday.

"No, so far there are basically no signals from Kyiv at all," Peskov said when asked whether there were any indications about talks resuming between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, according to the RIA report.



Reuters 
 

