Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
Middle East News
2024-07-15 | 12:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
On Monday, prominent Syrian businessman Baraa
Qatirji
was killed in an Israeli strike near the Lebanese-Syrian border, Reuters reported, citing three security sources.
Businessman Muhammed Baraa Ahmed Rashdi Qatirji, also known as Baraa Qatirji, has strong ties with the Syrian regime. He enables fuel trade between the regime and ISIS and serves as the CEO of Qatirji Company.
According to the US Department of the Treasury, which imposed sanctions on him and his company under the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) back in 2018, he has led business with ISIS in the petroleum sector, working with ISIS representatives to provide oil products for the group.
Qatirji holds powerful working relationships with numerous officials within the Syrian Government, including several contracts with the country's Ministries of Oil and Trade.
The prominent Syrian businessman is also responsible for import and export activities in Syria and aids with transporting weapons and ammunition, as the Qatirji Company is a trucking company that has allegedly shipped weapons from Iraq to Syria.
According to the US Treasury Department: "In a 2016 trade deal between the Government of Syria and ISIS, the Qatirji Company was identified as the exclusive agent for providing supplies to ISIS-controlled areas, including oil and other commodities."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Businessman
Baraa Qatirji
Israel
Strike
