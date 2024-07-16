Iraqi Islamic Resistance and Houthis conduct joint naval operations in Mediterranean

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance, in coordination with Yemen's Houthi forces, executed a joint military operation in the Mediterranean Sea, as reported by Russia Today.



According to their statement, the operation aimed to "resist occupation, support Palestinians, and retaliate against Israeli atrocities targeting civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."



"The successful operation, conducted on Monday, targeted the vessel Olvia," it added.



The Iraqi Islamic Resistance underscored their commitment to escalating operations against "enemy positions."



The Houthis also announced three military operations in the Red and Mediterranean seas on Monday.



Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Houthi movement, stated that the operations were in support of the Palestinian people and in response to Al Mawasi massacre in Khan Younis.



"The first operation struck the ship 'BENTLEY I' in the Red Sea, the second hit the oil tanker 'CHIOS Lion' in the Red Sea, and the third, jointly with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in the Mediterranean, targeted the 'Olvia'," Saree stated.