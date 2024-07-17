Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman

Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim-dominated militant group, claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an assault on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Oman that left at least nine people dead, including three attackers, a rare security breach in the oil-producing Gulf state.



Four Pakistanis, an Indian, and a police officer were among those killed in the gun attack, according to Pakistani, Indian, and Omani officials. The Oman police said 28 people of various nationalities were wounded, including security personnel.



The attack began on Monday evening at the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque in the Wadi al-Kabir neighborhood of Oman's capital Muscat, authorities said, 500 meters from an international school and an adjacent skateboard park and less than 10 kilometres from a string of five-star beach resorts.



Such violence is exceptional in the wealthy, Sunni Muslim-dominated Gulf states -- ordinarily secure and stable -- raising fears that Islamic State, which has operated in the shadows since it was largely crushed by a US-led coalition in 2017, may be attempting a comeback in new territory.



Islamic State said in a statement late on Tuesday that three of its "suicide attackers" fired on worshippers at the mosque on Monday evening and exchanged gunfire with Omani security forces until morning.



The group also published what it said was a video of the attack on its Telegram site.



Another video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed people running from the mosque while gunfire could be heard.



Police have not said whether they have identified a motive for the attack or made any arrests. Omani authorities also have not released the identity of the attackers.



A local source said the mosque was also known as Imam Ali mosque and is a Shi'ite place of worship in Ibadi-ruled Oman, which has a small but influential Shi'ite minority.



Describing the incident as a "terrorist" attack, the Pakistani foreign ministry said 30 survivors were being treated in hospitals.



Islamic State said its fighters attacked a gathering of Shi'ite Muslims who were "practicing their annual rituals."



Reuters