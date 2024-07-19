News
Explosion in Tel Aviv building, bomb disposal experts on site: Israeli police
Middle East News
2024-07-19 | 00:01
Explosion in Tel Aviv building, bomb disposal experts on site: Israeli police
A powerful explosion of unknown origin went off in a building in Tel Aviv before 4:00 am (0100 GMT), Israeli police said Friday.
"Numerous police officers and bomb disposal experts have arrived on the scene and are dealing with the situation," police said in a statement without giving further details.
AFP
Middle East News
Explosion
Tel Aviv
Israel
Police
