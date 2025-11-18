Saudi crown prince arrives at White House

World News
18-11-2025 | 11:26
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Saudi crown prince arrives at White House
0min
Saudi crown prince arrives at White House

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House to fanfare and a jet flyover Tuesday, in his first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. President Donald Trump greeted the prince upon his arrival, flanked by top US and Saudi officials, with a group of fighter jets flying over before the two leaders walked inside.

AFP

