Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone

2024-07-19 | 01:14
Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone
Houthis announce targeting Tel Aviv with a drone

The military spokesperson for the Houthis said on Friday that the movement targeted Tel Aviv with a drone, adding that they will continue targeting Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Reuters

Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack
UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen's Aden
Latest News

LBCI
World News
03:55

Major US airlines ground all flights over 'communication issue': FAA

LBCI
World News
03:34

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories

LBCI
World News
03:32

Migrant dies trying to cross Channel in boat: French authorities

LBCI
World News
03:28

Bangladesh police say senior opposition leader arrested in Dhaka

LBCI
World News
03:34

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Palestinian factions to meet in China in July

LBCI
Middle East News
02:17

Israel military says 'very big' drone used in Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
Middle East News
00:54

UKMTO: Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen's Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant states during northern border tour: 'Things can escalate in moments'

LBCI
World News
03:01

FIFA delays decision on Palestinian request to suspend Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:10

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah's "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

