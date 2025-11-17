Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Monday that he met with the visiting Saudi delegation in Beirut to discuss steps to resume Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia, urging all concerned agencies to work quickly to remove remaining obstacles.



In a post on X, Salam said: “I received today the Saudi delegation visiting Lebanon to discuss procedures for resuming Lebanese exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and I have asked all relevant parties to act swiftly to resolve any barriers standing in the way of restoring this vital source of income for Lebanon’s economy.”



He added that the move follows discussions held during President Joseph Aoun’s meeting, as well as his own meeting, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “The positions of His Royal Highness and the Kingdom in supporting Lebanon and its stability are recognized by all. They have our full appreciation, gratitude and continued affection,” Salam said.



The prime minister reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to prevent its territory from being used to undermine the security of Arab states. “I reiterated to the esteemed delegation our pledge that Lebanon will not serve as a platform to destabilize its Arab brothers, nor as a passageway for drug smuggling or any prohibited goods,” he wrote.



Salam also welcomed the Saudi delegation participating in the “Beirut 1” conference, noting that their presence gives “a major boost” to Lebanon’s economic recovery efforts.