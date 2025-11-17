IMF sees signs of recovery in Syria, plans intensive engagement

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it planned an “intensive program of engagement” with Syria after concluding a staff visit to Damascus, with technical assistance to improve the country’s economic data and pave the way for resumptions of regular annual economic policy reviews.



“Syria’s economy is showing signs of recovery and improving prospects, reflecting the improvement in consumer and investor sentiment under Syria’s new regime, Syria’s gradual re-integration with the regional and global economy as sanctions are being lifted, and the return of more than one million refugees,” IMF Syria Mission Chief Ron van Rooden said in a statement.





Reuters