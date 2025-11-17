News
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
14
o
South
18
o
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats: Commission
Middle East News
17-11-2025 | 14:05
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats: Commission
Iraq confirmed final election results on Monday, showing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s list came first with 46 seats in the 329-member parliament, the election commission said.
A new government could still be months away amid wrangling to build a majority.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
PM
Coalition
Election
Seats
Commission
Votes
