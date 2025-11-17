Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats: Commission

Middle East News
17-11-2025 | 14:05
High views



Iraq confirmed final election results on Monday, showing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s list came first with 46 seats in the 329-member parliament, the election commission said.

A new government could still be months away amid wrangling to build a majority.


Reuters 
 

