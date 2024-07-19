Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack

Middle East News
2024-07-19 | 08:52
High views
Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack
Israel's defense minister vows to 'settle the score' for drone attack

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to "settle the score" after a civilian was killed Friday in a drone attack on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Gallant said he had ordered a "strengthening of air defense systems" at a meeting of military chiefs and added: "The security system will settle the score with all who try to harm the state of Israel or send terrorism against it, decisively and surprisingly," he said in comments released on the X social media platform.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Iran

Houthis

Drone Attack

Tel Aviv

Israel

