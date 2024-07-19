Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to "settle the score" after a civilian was killed Friday in a drone attack on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.



Gallant said he had ordered a "strengthening of air defense systems" at a meeting of military chiefs and added: "The security system will settle the score with all who try to harm the state of Israel or send terrorism against it, decisively and surprisingly," he said in comments released on the X social media platform.



AFP