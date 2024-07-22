News
UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests
Middle East News
2024-07-22 | 04:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE jails 57 Bangladeshis for protests
The United Arab Emirates has handed prison sentences to 57 Bangladeshi expatriates for protesting against their government while in the Gulf country, where demonstrations are banned, state media reported Monday.
Three were sentenced to life, 53 others to 10 years in prison, and one to 11 years for organizing and participating in rallies across the UAE, the official Emirati news agency WAM said, as deadly unrest sweeps Bangladesh.
AFP
Middle East News
United Arab Emirates
Bangladesh
Expatriates
Protest
Demonstrations
