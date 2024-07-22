News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Iraq hangs 10 men convicted of terrorism
Middle East News
2024-07-22 | 12:07
Iraq hangs 10 men convicted of terrorism
Iraq on Monday hanged 10 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, security sources said.
The executions were carried out at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya and all those executed were Iraqi nationals, the sources said.
The 10 men were convicted of joining the Islamic State militant group and carrying out "serious terrorist crimes", they added.
In April, Iraq hanged 11 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, prompting criticism from Amnesty International which raised concern that many more people may have been executed in secret given a "disturbing lack of transparency" about executions in Iraq in recent months.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Men
Terrorism
Execution
Next
Israeli Defense Minister thanks Biden for steadfast support regarding war in Gaza
Details emerge: What to know about the Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida
Previous
