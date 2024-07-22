Iraq hangs 10 men convicted of terrorism

Iraq on Monday hanged 10 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, security sources said.



The executions were carried out at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya and all those executed were Iraqi nationals, the sources said.



The 10 men were convicted of joining the Islamic State militant group and carrying out "serious terrorist crimes", they added.



In April, Iraq hanged 11 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, prompting criticism from Amnesty International which raised concern that many more people may have been executed in secret given a "disturbing lack of transparency" about executions in Iraq in recent months.





Reuters