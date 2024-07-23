Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics

Middle East News
2024-07-23 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics

Iran condemned on Tuesday the "reception and protection" of Israeli athletes at the Olympic games in Paris, demanding their exclusion over Israel's handling of the Gaza war.

Israel's delegation, which headed to France on Monday ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, is being tightly protected in the French capital amid growing international outrage over the high civilian casualty toll and unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Announcing the reception and protection of the apartheid terrorist Zionist regime's delegation means giving legitimacy to the child killers," Iran's foreign ministry said in a post on X.

"They do not deserve to be present at the Paris Olympics because of the war against the innocent people of Gaza," it added, calling on organizers to ban Israel.

Iran does not recognize Israel and prohibits all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.

The Islamic Republic has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Olympics

Games

Paris

France

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays
Kremlin says Russia backs better relations between Erdogan-Assad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

France says Israeli athletes 'welcome' at Olympics

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Turkish source: No plan for Erdogan to meet Assad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37

Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays

LBCI
World News
06:26

Kremlin says Russia backs better relations between Erdogan-Assad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20

Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-31

Security Council decides to withdraw UN mission from Iraq by the end of 2025

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More