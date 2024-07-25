News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
Middle East News
2024-07-25 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes
European aviation giant Airbus announced Thursday that Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has signed a deal to buy 75 single-aisle A320neo jets and 15 long-haul A330-900 planes.
The planes have a catalog price totaling $13 billion, though big orders usually have significant discounts.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Flynas
Airbus
Purchase
Next
Australia sanctions Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Saudi Arabian Airlines announces purchase of 105 aircraft from Airbus
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Saudi Arabian Airlines announces purchase of 105 aircraft from Airbus
0
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Qatar Airways is in talks to purchase aircraft from Airbus and Boeing
Middle East News
2024-06-03
Qatar Airways is in talks to purchase aircraft from Airbus and Boeing
0
World News
2024-07-23
US State Dept OKs potential military sale to Saudi Arabia worth $2.8 billion
World News
2024-07-23
US State Dept OKs potential military sale to Saudi Arabia worth $2.8 billion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-18
Exploring Asir: Saudi Arabia's Emerging Summer Destination
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:56
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israel will continue and will not be deterred by airstrikes
Middle East News
09:56
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israel will continue and will not be deterred by airstrikes
0
Middle East News
09:35
Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours
Middle East News
09:35
Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
0
Middle East News
05:30
UNHCR: Boat with 45 refugees capsizes off Yemen's coast
Middle East News
05:30
UNHCR: Boat with 45 refugees capsizes off Yemen's coast
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-16
Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
Lebanon News
2024-07-24
On LBCI, MP Assaad Dargham calls for reconsideration amid Lebanon’s defensive strategy and presidential challenges
0
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
0
Middle East News
09:56
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israel will continue and will not be deterred by airstrikes
Middle East News
09:56
Houthi leader: Attacks on Israel will continue and will not be deterred by airstrikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
Lebanon News
16:04
Large fire erupts in Joub Jannine area, homes at risk
2
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
Lebanon News
15:00
Israel will do 'whatever it must do' to secure the north: Netanyahu
3
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Hezbollah's Drone Incursion: A Signal of Resistance Amidst Gaza Truce Negotiations
5
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
6
Lebanon News
12:52
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
Lebanon News
12:52
UN Special Coordinator urges diplomatic solutions for Lebanon amid regional tensions: UN briefing
7
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:42
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:42
Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More