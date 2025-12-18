Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the U.S. on Thursday for sanctioning two more International Criminal Court (ICC) judges after they rejected a challenge by Israel seeking to end a war crimes probe in Gaza.



"Israel appreciates the decisive leadership and strong action of Secretary of State (Marco Rubio) and the determination of the United States under the leadership of President (Donald Trump) to confront the scourge of lawfare, which poses a serious threat to both our nations," Netanyahu wrote on X.



Rubio explicitly linked the new sanctions to an ICC ruling on Monday in which the judges sided with the majority and upheld arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.



AFP