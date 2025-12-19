Islamic State, in first comment, calls Palmyra attack a blow to US and Syrian forces

19-12-2025 | 03:41
Islamic State, in first comment, calls Palmyra attack a blow to US and Syrian forces
Islamic State, in first comment, calls Palmyra attack a blow to US and Syrian forces

The Islamic State group said the killing of U.S. Pentagon personnel in Syria's ancient city of Palmyra was a "blow" to U.S. forces and Syrian armed factions opposed to it, in its first public comment on the incident.

Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday when an attacker targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces in Palmyra before being shot dead, the U.S. military said. Three U.S. soldiers were wounded.



Reuters 
 

