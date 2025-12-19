News
Islamic State, in first comment, calls Palmyra attack a blow to US and Syrian forces
Middle East News
19-12-2025 | 03:41
Islamic State, in first comment, calls Palmyra attack a blow to US and Syrian forces
The Islamic State group said the killing of U.S. Pentagon personnel in Syria's ancient city of Palmyra was a "blow" to U.S. forces and Syrian armed factions opposed to it, in its first public comment on the incident.
Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday when an attacker targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces in Palmyra before being shot dead, the U.S. military said. Three U.S. soldiers were wounded.
Reuters
Middle East News
Islamic State
Comment
Palmyra
Attack
US
Syria
Forces
