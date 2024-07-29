News
Israel PM visits site of deadly Golan Heights rocket strike: AFP
Middle East News
2024-07-29 | 07:24
Israel PM visits site of deadly Golan Heights rocket strike: AFP
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site of a deadly rocket attack in the Golan Heights, an AFP journalist reported.
Twelve youths aged between 10 and 16 were killed on Saturday when a rocket fired from Lebanon struck a football pitch, triggering renewed fears of an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah who is accused of firing the projectile.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Prime Minister
Visit
Golan Heights
Attack
Hezbollah
Conflict
Israel's Netanyahu, visiting site of Golan rocket fire, vows 'severe' response
Iran finds smuggled crude on seized tanker
