Iranian reformist Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in Tuesday as the Islamic republic's ninth president in parliament at a ceremony attended by foreign dignitaries.

"I as the president, in front of the Holy Koran and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country," Pezeshkian said in the ceremony broadcast live on state TV.



AFP