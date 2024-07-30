Iran's president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament

Middle East News
2024-07-30 | 09:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament

Iranian reformist Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in Tuesday as the Islamic republic's ninth president in parliament at a ceremony attended by foreign dignitaries.
 
"I as the president, in front of the Holy Koran and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country," Pezeshkian said in the ceremony broadcast live on state TV.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

President

LBCI Next
UAE blocks meetings between G42 and US congressional staffers
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Putin makes phone call to Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-06

Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-06

Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-28

Iran's Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A struggle against 'Israelization:' Druze resistance in the Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional stability at stake: Avoiding full-scale war as Hezbollah prepares inevitable response to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Flight adjustments: Beirut Airport operations steady despite Israeli threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More