Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed to make Israel "regret" the "cowardly" killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honor, pride, and dignity, and make the terrorist invaders regret their cowardly action," said Pezeshkian in a post on X where he mourned Haniyeh as "a brave leader."



AFP