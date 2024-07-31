News
Iran's Khamenei orders 'direct strike' on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, NYT reports
Middle East News
2024-07-31 | 15:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Khamenei orders 'direct strike' on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, NYT reports
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an order for Iran to "strike Israel directly," in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, according to The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials briefed on the matter.
The American daily newspaper further noted that Iranian military commanders are contemplating a combined assault using drones and missiles targeting military sites near Tel Aviv and Haifa, "but would make a point of avoiding strikes on civilian targets," the Iranian officials stated.
Middle East News
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Israel
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
