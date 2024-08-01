US carriers Delta and United to pause flights to Tel Aviv

Middle East News
2024-08-01 | 00:53
High views
0min
US carriers Delta and United to pause flights to Tel Aviv

US legacy carriers United Airlines and Delta Air said on Wednesday they will suspend their flights to Tel Aviv, Israel due to security concerns.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on resuming service with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews," United Airlines said.

Delta Airlines also said it will pause flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv through Aug. 2.

Reuters
 

