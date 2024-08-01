Israel advises its citizens abroad to exercise extreme caution

Middle East News
2024-08-01 | 11:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel advises its citizens abroad to exercise extreme caution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel advises its citizens abroad to exercise extreme caution

On Thursday, the Israeli National Security Council urged Israeli citizens traveling abroad to exercise extreme caution, stating that Iran or its allies, Hamas and Hezbollah, might target Israeli or Jewish institutions outside the country.

The warning came in a statement from the Prime Minister's Office amid growing concerns in Israel about a possible retaliatory attack from its enemies following the assassination of senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders earlier this week.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

National Security Council

Citizens

Caution

Tension

Threat

Hezbollah

Hamas

LBCI Next
UN Security Council countries express concern over risk of all-out Middle East war
Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31

Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-29

Lebanon on Edge Amid Israeli Threats of a Significant Strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-16

French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:21

Erdogan declares Friday day of mourning for killing of Haniyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
15:12

Israeli army reports sirens in Northern Israel amid high alert for possible Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Middle East News
15:04

Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone

LBCI
Middle East News
14:33

Houthis vow military response to the severe Israeli escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

LBCI
Middle East News
15:04

Saudi and US Foreign Ministers discuss regional developments over the phone

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25

US pier in Gaza may be extended past July

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

French rail authority says sabotage damage 'fully' repaired

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

LBCI
Middle East News
06:29

Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More