Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh

Middle East News
2024-08-02 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Haniyeh

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the deputy Turkish ambassador for a reprimand on Friday after Turkey's embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half mast in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"The State of Israel will not tolerate expressions of mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Haniyeh was killed in Tehran while there to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. 

Israel has not made any official claim of responsibility for his death but Iran and allies including Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of the assassination and vowed revenge.

Katz's statement said Haniyeh had been Hamas leader during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and saw more than 250 taken hostage into Gaza, triggering Israel's assault on the coastal enclave.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli, responding to Katz's remarks on X, said: "You cannot achieve peace by killing negotiators, threatening diplomats," in an apparent reference to Haniyeh's killing.

Reuters

Middle East News

summons

Turkish

envoy

half-mast

salute

Haniyeh

LBCI Next
France tells nationals visiting Iran to leave 'as soon as possible'
UNRWA: 85% of Gaza's schools hit or damaged during war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21

Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Germany summons Chinese envoy over government agency cyberattack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:06

White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

At least 39,583 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Two people killed in stabbing attack in Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:20

Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:07

Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

LBCI
Middle East News
03:20

Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More