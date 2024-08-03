News
Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions
Middle East News
2024-08-03 | 04:22
Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions
The Israeli army has implemented several precautionary measures in response to increasing regional tensions, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Maariv.
Firstly, the army has decided to extend the reduction of factory operations in northern Israel to within a 40-kilometer radius of the Lebanese border.
Additionally, the army has canceled all leave for combat units and training formations.
In a further step, Israeli hospitals are being equipped with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted communication in case of potential disruptions.
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Precautionary
Measures
Tensions
Middle East
Lebanon
Border
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
World News
2024-07-29
Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions
World News
2024-07-29
Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions
Middle East News
06:49
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
Middle East News
06:49
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
World News
00:09
US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon
World News
00:09
US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon
Middle East News
04:22
Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions
Middle East News
04:22
Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon News
09:43
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
Lebanon News
09:43
UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
Lebanon News
04:26
Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported
