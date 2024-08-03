Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions

Middle East News
2024-08-03 | 04:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions

The Israeli army has implemented several precautionary measures in response to increasing regional tensions, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

Firstly, the army has decided to extend the reduction of factory operations in northern Israel to within a 40-kilometer radius of the Lebanese border. 

Additionally, the army has canceled all leave for combat units and training formations. 

In a further step, Israeli hospitals are being equipped with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted communication in case of potential disruptions.

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Precautionary

Measures

Tensions

Middle East

Lebanon

Border

LBCI Next
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Macron urges Iran to help prevent escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-28

Egypt emphasizes importance of supporting Lebanon amid rising tensions with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:40

Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports

LBCI
World News
00:09

US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli airstrike in Bazouriyeh kills Hezbollah official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:46

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
World News
11:16

Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

UK officials visit Lebanon, push for peace amid Blue Line tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Drone strikes vehicle in South Lebanon area, injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More