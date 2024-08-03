Maariv: Israeli army takes precautionary measures amid rising tensions

The Israeli army has implemented several precautionary measures in response to increasing regional tensions, as reported by the Israeli newspaper Maariv.



Firstly, the army has decided to extend the reduction of factory operations in northern Israel to within a 40-kilometer radius of the Lebanese border.



Additionally, the army has canceled all leave for combat units and training formations.



In a further step, Israeli hospitals are being equipped with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted communication in case of potential disruptions.