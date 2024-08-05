Iraqi PM to Blinken: Halting escalation in the region depends on stopping Israeli "aggression" on Gaza

2024-08-05 | 00:34
0min
Iraqi PM to Blinken: Halting escalation in the region depends on stopping Israeli "aggression" on Gaza

Iraqi state media reported that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Sunday that "preventing escalation in the region depends solely on stopping the aggression on Gaza and preventing its expansion to Lebanon."

Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
