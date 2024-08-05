France's President Macron calls for 'restraint' in Middle East

Middle East News
2024-08-05 | 11:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s President Macron calls for &#39;restraint&#39; in Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's President Macron calls for 'restraint' in Middle East

France's President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he had spoken to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and all three had urged "restraint" to avoid an escalation in the Middle East.

"I have spoken to President Mohamed bin Zayed and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the situation in the Middle East. We call on all actors to be responsible and show restraint to avoid a regional conflagration," he wrote in a social media post, amid fears that Iran could attack Israel in retaliation for the killing of a Palestinian militant leader in Tehran.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

France

Emmanuel Macron

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Middle East

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
World News
12:45

France's Macron says supports Venezuelans pursuing 'transparent' vote

LBCI
Middle East News
07:31

Lufthansa Group to avoid Iranian, Iraqi airspace due to Middle East tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

UN calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:26

US President Biden, Jordan's King examine efforts to decrease Mideast tensions: White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59

UN states nine employees 'may have been involved' in Oct 7 Hamas attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:22

Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Chinese Embassy in Beirut urges caution for travelers to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
Middle East News
01:02

Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response

LBCI
Middle East News
04:07

Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

One injured following the Israeli airstrike on Rab El Thalathine in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More