France's President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he had spoken to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and all three had urged "restraint" to avoid an escalation in the Middle East.



"I have spoken to President Mohamed bin Zayed and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the situation in the Middle East. We call on all actors to be responsible and show restraint to avoid a regional conflagration," he wrote in a social media post, amid fears that Iran could attack Israel in retaliation for the killing of a Palestinian militant leader in Tehran.



AFP