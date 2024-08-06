US personnel wounded in attack against Al-Asad airbase in Iraq

2024-08-06 | 00:04
US personnel wounded in attack against Al-Asad airbase in Iraq
US personnel wounded in attack against Al-Asad airbase in Iraq

At least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq on Monday, US officials told Reuters, as the Middle East braced for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Two Katyusha rockets were fired at al Asad airbase in western Iraq, two Iraqi security sources said. 

One Iraqi security source said the rockets fell inside the base. It was unclear whether the attack was linked to threats by Iran to retaliate over the killing of the Hamas leader.

The US officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said one of the wounded Americans was seriously injured. The casualty count was based on initial reports, which could still change, they said.

"Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," one of the officials added.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital, Tehran, last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge by Iran on Israel. Iran blamed Israel for the killing, but Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Coupled with the killing of the senior military commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Fouad Shokor, by Israel in a strike on Beirut last week, the killings have fuelled concern the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Iran has said the US bears responsibility for the assassination of Haniyeh because of its support for Israel.

In a call on Monday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant agreed that the attack marked "a dangerous escalation," according to a Pentagon readout.

The Pentagon has said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

Reuters

