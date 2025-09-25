News
Yemen's Houthis say Israeli strikes kill two, wound 48
Middle East News
25-09-2025 | 11:18
Yemen's Houthis say Israeli strikes kill two, wound 48
Yemen's Houthis said an Israeli air raid on Thursday killed at least two civilians and wounded dozens more in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.
The Israeli "brutality... resulted in a number of civilian casualties," said Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi, providing a preliminary toll of "two martyrs and 48 wounded."
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Israel
Sanaa
French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill two: Houthis
World News
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east
Middle East News
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked ship in northern Red Sea
World News
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel
World News
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
News Bulletin Reports
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
World News
Trump says US sanctions on Turkey could end 'almost immediately'
Middle East News
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Abbas rejects Hamas role in Palestinian rule
News Bulletin Reports
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
Middle East News
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
Lebanon News
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
Lebanon News
Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM
Lebanon News
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push
Lebanon News
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Middle East News
Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported
Middle East News
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital
