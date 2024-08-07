Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13

Middle East News
2024-08-07 | 05:26
High views
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13

German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it will avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace until August 13, extending an earlier decision not to fly over the countries, with Middle East tensions high.

It also extended a suspension of services to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil to the same date, the group said in a statement.

AFP

