News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
Middle East News
2024-08-07 | 05:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it will avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace until August 13, extending an earlier decision not to fly over the countries, with Middle East tensions high.
It also extended a suspension of services to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil to the same date, the group said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Airline
Lufthansa
Iran
Iraq
Airspace
Tel Aviv
Beirut
Israel
Lebanon
Middle East
Next
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East
Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Lufthansa Group to avoid Iranian, Iraqi airspace due to Middle East tensions
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Lufthansa Group to avoid Iranian, Iraqi airspace due to Middle East tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran
Lebanon News
2024-08-06
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:46
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East
World News
08:46
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East
0
Middle East News
02:31
Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel
Middle East News
02:31
Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel
0
Middle East News
01:38
US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea
Middle East News
01:38
US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea
0
World News
00:06
Blinken: US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel
World News
00:06
Blinken: US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-21
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
World News
2024-06-21
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
0
Middle East News
14:58
Hamas official says Sinwar's choice as leader sends 'strong message of resistance'
Middle East News
14:58
Hamas official says Sinwar's choice as leader sends 'strong message of resistance'
0
World News
2024-07-02
Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks
World News
2024-07-02
Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks
0
Lebanon News
03:26
MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
03:26
MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
6
Middle East News
15:22
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
Middle East News
15:22
White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
8
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More