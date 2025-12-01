Bkerki prepares to welcome Pope Leo XIV for youth gathering

01-12-2025 | 06:55
Bkerki prepares to welcome Pope Leo XIV for youth gathering
Bkerki prepares to welcome Pope Leo XIV for youth gathering

The Patriarchal See in Bkerki is preparing to welcome His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, where he will meet with the youth of Lebanon and the world in the outer courtyard of the headquarters.

More than 12,800 people have registered for the gathering through the event platform, representing various denominations and churches — Maronite, Orthodox, Protestant, Latin, and Evangelical — in addition to representatives of Islamic communities. 

Also attending are groups that collaborate with the Youth Pastoral Office through the Ecumenical Committee and the Committee for Relations with Other Religions.
 

Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts
Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Pope Leo XIV honors Lebanon with rare Golden Rose and symbolic gifts

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Pope Leo XIV calls for "cedar-like love" during visit to Harissa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach

