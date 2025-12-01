Bkerki prepares to welcome Pope Leo XIV for youth gathering

The Patriarchal See in Bkerki is preparing to welcome His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, where he will meet with the youth of Lebanon and the world in the outer courtyard of the headquarters.More than 12,800 people have registered for the gathering through the event platform, representing various denominations and churches — Maronite, Orthodox, Protestant, Latin, and Evangelical — in addition to representatives of Islamic communities.Also attending are groups that collaborate with the Youth Pastoral Office through the Ecumenical Committee and the Committee for Relations with Other Religions.