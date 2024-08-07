News
Iranian President says they will not remain silent against aggression
Middle East News
2024-08-07 | 09:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian President says they will not remain silent against aggression
Iran will not stay quiet over aggression, President Masoud Pezeshkian told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, according to state media on Wednesday, amid fears of more regional conflict after the killing in Tehran last week of Hamas' leader.
"Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression against its interests and security," Pezeshkian told Macron in a phone call, criticizing Israel over the 10-month Gaza war.
"If the United States and the Western countries are truly seeking to prevent war in the region, they must force Israel to stop the genocide and attacks on Gaza and accept a ceasefire," he said, according to the media.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
France
Emmanuel Macron
Aggression
Security
Hamas
Masoud Pezeshkian
