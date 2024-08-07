Iran's response to Haniyeh's death will come at the 'right time,' acting foreign minister affirms

Middle East News
2024-08-07 | 11:51
High views
Iran&#39;s response to Haniyeh&#39;s death will come at the &#39;right time,&#39; acting foreign minister affirms
Iran's response to Haniyeh's death will come at the 'right time,' acting foreign minister affirms

Iran's response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will take place "at the right time and in the appropriate shape," Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iran and Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility. 

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Tehran

Ali Bagheri Kani

