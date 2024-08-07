The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday blamed Israel for the attack that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh last week in Iran, which has vowed to retaliate.



A statement issued after an extraordinary meeting of the 57-member bloc in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah said it "holds Israel, the illegal occupying power, fully responsible for this heinous attack," which it described as "a serious infringement" of Iran's sovereignty.



AFP