Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement

Middle East News
2024-08-07 | 15:36
High views
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement
0min
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday blamed Israel for the attack that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh last week in Iran, which has vowed to retaliate.

A statement issued after an extraordinary meeting of the 57-member bloc in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah said it "holds Israel, the illegal occupying power, fully responsible for this heinous attack," which it described as "a serious infringement" of Iran's sovereignty.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation

Israel

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Iran

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

