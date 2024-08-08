Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority

2024-08-08 | 05:09
Israel says to revoke diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to Palestinian Authority

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority would be revoked over Oslo's "anti-Israel behavior" since the Gaza war began in October.

"I ordered the termination of any representation on behalf of the Norwegian Embassy in Israel vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority," Katz said in a statement, adding that "there is a price for anti-Israel behavior."

AFP

