Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that Israel would fight Hezbollah "with all its might" if the group continued its "aggression" across the border."We will not allow Hezbollah to destabilize the border and the region. If Hezbollah continues its aggression, Israel will fight it, with all its might," Gallant said in a message addressed to the people of Lebanon, according to a statement from his office.AFP