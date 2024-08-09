News
United Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv for foreseeable future
Middle East News
2024-08-09 | 00:46
United Airlines suspends flights to Tel Aviv for foreseeable future
United Airlines said on Thursday it has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future and plans to resume them when it is safe for its customers and crew.
The Chicago-based airline suspended its daily Newark, New Jersey-Tel Aviv service on July 31, citing security reasons. The flight, however, was available for booking from Sept. 1.
On Thursday, United said it was now removing the Tel Aviv flights from its schedule. Customers can seek refunds or rebook United flights to any city in Europe or the Middle East, it said.
Its rival Delta Air Lines has halted its flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Aug. 31.
Reuters
Middle East News
United Airlines
Flights
Tel Aviv
Israel
