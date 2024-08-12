Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 00:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Sunday, as the region braces for possible attacks by Iran and its allies after the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

While the USS Georgia, a nuclear-powered submarine, was already in the Mediterranean Sea in July, according to a US military post on social media, it was a rare move to announce the deployment of a submarine publicly.

After Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart, the Pentagon said Austin had ordered the Abraham Lincoln strike group to accelerate its deployment to the region.

"Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of US military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions," the statement added.

The US military had already said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster Israeli defenses.

Reuters

Middle East News

Pentagon

United States

Deployment

Guided Missile Submarine

Middle East

Iran

Attack

LBCI Next
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Italy urges Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Israeli Defense Minister informs US counterpart that Iran is preparing for major attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34

Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Middle East News
05:15

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
World News
00:24

Greece evacuates historic town of Marathon due to wildfire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party

LBCI
Middle East News
05:15

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Iranian acting FM Ali Bagheri says Iran will make Israeli aggressions costly

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More