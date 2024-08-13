Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, marking what they refer to as the "commemoration of the destruction of the Temples."



Sources from the Islamic Waqf, which oversees the site, reported that Israeli police barred Palestinian worshippers from entering the mosque. The police have effectively turned the Old City into a military barracks, particularly around the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City.