Biden states Gaza ceasefire could prevent Iran attack on Israel

Middle East News
2024-08-13 | 15:53
High views
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a ceasefire deal in Gaza could lead Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel in retaliation for the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.

"That's my expectation," Biden told reporters when asked if a truce between Israel and Hamas could stave off an Iranian assault, adding that while negotiations were "getting hard" he was "not giving up."

