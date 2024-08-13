News
Biden states Gaza ceasefire could prevent Iran attack on Israel
Middle East News
2024-08-13 | 15:53
Biden states Gaza ceasefire could prevent Iran attack on Israel
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a ceasefire deal in Gaza could lead Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel in retaliation for the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.
"That's my expectation," Biden told reporters when asked if a truce between Israel and Hamas could stave off an Iranian assault, adding that while negotiations were "getting hard" he was "not giving up."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Joe Biden
Ceasefire
Gaza
Iran
Israel
Hamas
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
0
Middle East News
07:23
Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
07:23
Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Middle East News
05:00
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call
Middle East News
05:00
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call
0
Middle East News
00:27
Projectiles did not impact US base in Syria: US officials
Middle East News
00:27
Projectiles did not impact US base in Syria: US officials
0
Middle East News
00:15
Two ships report blasts in the Red Sea off Yemen: Maritime agencies
Middle East News
00:15
Two ships report blasts in the Red Sea off Yemen: Maritime agencies
0
World News
15:28
Blinken OKs sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20 bln
World News
15:28
Blinken OKs sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20 bln
0
World News
04:49
Thai court removes PM from office in ethics case
World News
04:49
Thai court removes PM from office in ethics case
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
0
Middle East News
05:00
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call
Middle East News
05:00
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
09:25
Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people
Lebanon News
09:25
Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people
3
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
4
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
6
Lebanon News
06:04
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:04
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios
8
Lebanon News
02:47
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Lebanon News
02:47
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
