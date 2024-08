Barak Ravid, a political reporter for Axios, posted on X that Israeli officials have announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel on Sunday.



The post added that Bliken is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.



Blinken is expected to travel to the region on Saturday night, with potential additional stops in Cairo and Doha.

