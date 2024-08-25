News
Houthi Political Bureau: A Yemeni response is inevitable
Middle East News
2024-08-25 | 05:31
min
Houthi Political Bureau: A Yemeni response is inevitable
The Political Bureau of the Houthi movement, known as Ansar Allah, stated on Sunday "that Hezbollah's strong and effective response deep within Israel reaffirms that the resistance is true to its promises and threats."
They also reiterated, "A Yemeni response is inevitable as the upcoming days, nights, and battlefield will prove this."
Middle East News
Houthi
Political
Bureau
Yemeni
Response
Inevitable
Next
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday
Egypt warns of the dangers of opening a new war front in Lebanon
Previous
