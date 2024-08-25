Houthi Political Bureau: A Yemeni response is inevitable

2024-08-25 | 05:31
Houthi Political Bureau: A Yemeni response is inevitable

The Political Bureau of the Houthi movement, known as Ansar Allah, stated on Sunday "that Hezbollah's strong and effective response deep within Israel reaffirms that the resistance is true to its promises and threats."

They also reiterated, "A Yemeni response is inevitable as the upcoming days, nights, and battlefield will prove this."

Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday
Egypt warns of the dangers of opening a new war front in Lebanon
