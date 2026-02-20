News
White House adviser says 'totally' rejects global AI governance
World News
20-02-2026 | 03:17
White House adviser says 'totally' rejects global AI governance
White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios said on Friday that the United States "totally" rejects global governance of artificial intelligence.
"We totally reject global governance of AI. We believe AI adoption cannot lead to a brighter future if it is subject to bureaucracies and centralised control," the head of the U.S. delegation to an AI summit in New Delhi said, ahead of a leaders' statement expected to declare a shared stance on how to handle the technology.
AFP
